The Heritage Lady Generals improved to 4-0 in the early season by winning a pair of non-area matches at Christian Heritage in Dalton on Thursday.
They opened with a three-set triumph over Gilmer, 25-17, 20-25, 15-11. Lauren Francis had 13 kills, 13 assists, six digs, two aces and a block in the victory. Kallie Carter collected six kills and four blocks. Avery Phillips recorded 17 assists and a pair of aces, while Anna Wilks had a dozen digs and two aces.
Heritage closed out the evening with a 25-19, 25-13 win over the host Lady Lions. Francis finished with eight kills, 13 assists and 13 digs. Lauren Mock had five kills and Aaliyah Rodgers picked up four kills and four digs.
The Lady Generals are slated to go back to the Carpet Capital on Tuesday, this time at Dalton High School, to face the Lady Catamounts.