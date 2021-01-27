In February, the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter will offer a new free month-long workshop to all dementia or Alzheimer’s caregivers on how holistic approaches including aromatherapy, music and art therapy and yoga can positively impact the day to day lives of the 540,000 Georgia unpaid caregivers. A workshop will be held each Wednesday in February with the first workshop is scheduled Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 2-3:30 p.m.
“Oftentimes we look to medicinal interventions when supporting someone living with dementia who is experiencing behavioral changes, but there are also alternative options that can help”, added Rebekah Davis, program director lead, Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter.
“Utilizing such options is important to ensuring a more holistic approach to care. Alternative approaches can also create a more meaningful experience for both the caregiver and the person living with dementia”, Davis added.
Each workshop will feature a special guest that is an expert on different therapies:
- Wednesday, Feb. 3 – Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia with Aromatherapy. Special guest is Jamie Gilbert, certified aromatherapist.
- Wednesday, Feb. 10 – Dementia Related Behaviors with Music Therapy. Special guest is Danna Lee Smith from Music Links.
- Wednesday, Feb. 17 – Effective Communication Strategies with Art Therapy. Special guest is Justin Davis from Mercy Care Rome.
- Wednesday, Feb. 24 – Healthy Living for your Brain and Body with Yoga. Special guest is Kathy Alvarez from Steel Power Yoga.
To register for Dementia Care: A Holistic Approach Series, visit http://bit.ly/36bVyXW. The programs are free, but registration is required. Once registered, participants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of each virtual program.
Launched in early April in response to the impact COVID-19 was having on those affected by dementia, the Alzheimer's Association now offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead.
Other free education programs in February include:
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's - Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to noon
Advancing the Science: The Latest in Alzheimer's and Dementia Research - Tuesday, Feb. 9, from noon to 1 p.m.
Learning to Let Go - How to Move Forward with a Diagnosis & 10 Warning Signs - Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 10-11:30 a.m.
Dementia and Diabetes: An Approach to Healthy Living - Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 10-11:30 a.m.
Caregiver Tips After Getting an Early Diagnosis: Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior - Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 10-11 a.m.
What is Hospice? Learn About Services & Late Stage Dementia Part 1 – Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon; Part 2 – Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon
Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior - Thursday, Feb. 18, from 10-11:30 a.m; Tuesday, Feb. 23, from noon to 1 p.m.
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body - Thursday, Feb. 18, from 2-3 p.m.
Dementia and Mental Health and Understanding Dementia-Related Behavior - Monday, Feb. 22, from 10-11:30 a.m.
Love Yourself: The Importance of Self Care for Caregivers - Thursday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Each virtual education program is approximately one hour to one-and-one-half hours and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.
More than 16 million family and friends, including 540,000 in Georgia, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer's or other dementias in the United States. To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association has also offered additional guidance to families at alz.org/covid19help.
For more information, visit alz.org/georgia or call the 24/7 helpline at 800.272.3900.