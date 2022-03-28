It’s that time of year again — base ball (two words) season! That’s right, vintage base ball returns to the 6th Cavalry Museum and the Polo Field at the Historic Army Post in Fort Oglethorpe on April 9 when the Phoenix of East Nashville play the two local clubs, the Lightfoots at noon and Mountain City at 2 p.m.
“The season opener is always exciting as we welcome back the fans and enjoy base ball in Fort Oglethorpe,” said Chris McKeever, director of the 6th Cavalry Museum. “You’ll get to watch vintage base ball, tour the museum and take a step back in time to learn about Fort Oglethorpe’s unique military history and best of all, it’s all absolutely free.”
For those not familiar with vintage base ball, this is base ball played by rules, equipment, uniform and culture of the 1860s. Think of it as living history through base ball. Players are all volunteers. The game, called a match, is played with wooden bats and no gloves. The players, called ballists, play for the sheer joy of playing and it shows.
Admission to the base ball match and the 6th Cavalry Museum are free, as is parking. Fans are encouraged to support the local restaurants by picking up lunch, snacks and drinks. And don’t forget your lawn chair or blanket as there is no bleacher seating.