Vintage Base Ball welcomed fans back to its season opener on May 1 and returns to action on the polo field in Fort Oglethorpe on May 15 for a double-header match.
The two local clubs will both play the Phoenix Club of East Nashville. Mountain City plays at 11 a.m. and the Lightfoots play at 2 p.m.
Spectators will thrill to the original sport played with no gloves, no strike zone and lots of fun while enjoying the outdoor beauty of Barnhardt Circle’s historic polo field.
Musician Doug Carson will perform period music on vintage instruments to add to the day’s historical charm and festivities.
For those not familiar with vintage base ball, this is base ball played by rules, equipment, uniforms and culture of the 1860s. Think of it as living history through base ball. Players are all volunteers who incorporate the early history of base ball. The game, called a match, is played with wooden bats, no strike zone and no gloves. The arbiter, who today is known as the umpire, explains the rules and differences to the crowd and for contested calls may ask the crowd to make the ruling. The players play for the sheer joy of playing and it shows.