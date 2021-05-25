Vintage Base Ball is back in action on the polo field June 5 on Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe for a double-header match.
The two local clubs will both play the Franklin Farriers. Mountain City plays at 11 a.m. and the Lightfoots play at 2 p.m.
Spectators will thrill to the original sport played with no gloves, no strike zone and lots of fun, while enjoying the outdoor beauty of Barnhardt Circle’s historic polo field. Musician Doug Carson will perform period music on vintage instruments to add to the day’s festivities.
For those not familiar with vintage base ball, this is base ball played by rules, equipment, uniforms and culture of the 1860s. Think of it as living history through base ball. Players are all volunteers who incorporate the early history of base ball. The game, called a match, is played with wooden bats, no strike zone and no gloves. The arbiter, who today is known as the umpire, explains the rules and differences to the crowd and for contested calls may ask the crowd to make the ruling. The players play for the sheer joy of playing and it shows.
Admission to the base ball match and the 6th Cavalry Museum are free, as is parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket as there is no bleacher seating. For more information about this event visit www.6thcavalrymuseum.org or www.tennesseevintagebaseball.com.