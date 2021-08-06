The polo field on Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe will come to life with the sounds of America’s favorite pastime and cheering fans in August for a vintage base ball double-header.
The Lightfoot Club hopes to improve its 3-3 record when it takes on the Cumberland Club of Nashville, with a 1-6 record, at 11 a.m. on Aug. 21.
The Mountain City team, with a 4-2 record, wants to advance in the rankings when it plays league-leading Stones River Scouts with a 6-1 record at 2 p.m.
Spectators will thrill to the original sport played with no gloves, no strike zone and lots of fun, while enjoying the outdoor beauty of the Army Post at Fort Oglethorpe (1902-46) historic polo field.
For those not familiar with vintage base ball, this is base ball played by rules, equipment, uniforms and culture of the 1860s.
Think of it as living history through base ball. Players are all volunteers who incorporate the early history of base ball. The game, called a match, is played with wooden bats, no strike zone and no gloves. The arbiter, who today is known as the umpire, explains the rules and differences to the crowd and for contested calls may ask the crowd to make the ruling. The players play for the sheer joy of playing and it shows.