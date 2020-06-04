The Georgia Department of Veterans Service (GDVS) will resume in-person visits at Veterans Field Service Offices on Monday, June 15, 2020 by appointment only.
“While our staff continued to assist veterans and their families electronically or via telephone during the outbreak of COVID-19, we temporarily suspended in-person services in March,” said GDVS Commissioner Mike Roby. “To protect the safety of our employees and visitors, we made necessary changes to our procedures. I am pleased that with these changes, we will be able reopen to scheduled in-person visits with veterans on June 15.”
To schedule an appointment, veterans should contact their local Veterans Field Service Office. A full listing of our field offices and their contact information is available at https://veterans.georgia.gov/field-offices.
Visitors will be asked screening questions upon arrival to their scheduled appointment. Visitors are asked to wear a facemask when visiting one of the offices. Visitors should observe social distancing guidelines while in the waiting areas and while speaking with field service officers.
For more information on the content of this news release, contact the GDVS Public Information Division at 404-656-5933 or gavetsvc@vs.state.ga.us.