Mark Vaughn’s title as Ringgold’s interim city manager has changed. The City Council has named him as its new city manager.
“Your love for the city was so apparent in your interview and it was moving,” Mayor Nick Millwood told Vaughn after the five-member council unanimously chose him.
Vaughn became interim city manager in mid-May after then-city manager Dan Wright left to become county manager for Catoosa. The city manager oversees day-to-day operations.
The field of candidates for the job was eventually narrowed to three finalists: Vaughn; Roger Kane Jr. owner of an insurance company in Knoxville; and Garrett Teems, marketing sales support coordinator with Avenger Logistics in Chattanooga.
About Mark Vaughn
Vaughn, a veteran employee with the city of Ringgold, became director of the city’s collection system department in October 2013. Before that, he was that department’s assistant superintendent beginning in August 2006, and water treatment plant operator beginning in May 2000.
A Ringgold High School graduate, he holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration and organizational management, with a focus on leadership.
He also has wastewater class II certification from the state of Georgia, as well as a water distribution certification, with more than 300 hours of continued education in the fields of wastewater, storm collection, water distribution, laboratory analysis, general safety, and electrical training.
In his resume Vaughn described himself as a “versatile employee with over 21 years of experience in various fields within government, (who) is eager to pursue a career to help provide a welcoming environment in our city, which would attract residents and businesses to invest in Ringgold.”