Vascular surgeon Dr. Mark Fugate is now seeing patients at the CHI Memorial Parkway office in Ringgold.
Fugate received his medical degree from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. He completed his residency in general surgery at East Carolina University in Greenville, NC, and a fellowship in vascular surgery at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. Fugate is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery in general and vascular surgery and has practiced as a vascular surgeon since 2009.
In addition to Fugate, cardiologists Drs. J. Carter Hemphill, Robert Huang, Samuel Ledford, Vinay Madan, Aditya Mandawat and Newton Wiggins also see patients at the CHI Memorial Parkway office.
At The Chattanooga Heart Institute, cardiologists and vascular specialists work in collaboration aided by the latest technology to diagnose heart problems and provide advanced interventional procedures for the treatment of heart disease and diseases related to the vascular system.
The Chattanooga Heart Institute is located at CHI Memorial Parkway, 4700 Battlefield Parkway, Suite 140, Ringgold. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Fugate, call 423-697-3700. To schedule an appointment with a cardiologist, call 423-697-2000. For more information, visit the website at chattanoogaheart.com.