Vanita Hullander is on the Nov. 3 general election ballot seeking the District 3 seat on the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners.
“I am running once again for District 3 commissioner as the Republican nominee,” Hullander said. “The citizens of District 3 chose me to represent them in the Republican runoff.
Hullander is a lifelong resident of Catoosa County whose “roots run deep,” she said. She is married to retired Sheriff’s Deputy Eddie Hullander. They have two children and several grandchildren.
“Public service has always been in my blood,” she said. “I began as a youth coach, first female firefighter and officer in the Catoosa County Fire Department. My years of experience as a paramedic taught me how to keep a cool level head while making tough decisions. I became the Catoosa county coroner in 1997.”
During her time as coroner, she served on more than 50 boards and committees — state, local and regional — and chaired several of the boards, she said.
“The social issues facing our county led me to be involved in several pieces of legislation,” Hullander said. “I served on the Georgia Coroners Association Executive Committee several years. I was the first female president. While as president, I secured a $250,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, developed the coroners’ website and brought multiple agencies to the table. All of this combined has prepared me to become District 3 commissioner.”
Hullander said her platform promises includes:
- “To improve sorely needed repairs to our infrastructure and stormwater runoff.
- Find incentives for senior services for those that live on fixed incomes.
- Increase tax revenues by aggressively enticing business to our county while maintaining a home town feel. Small business is the backbone of our existence and should be supported by us.
- Collaborate with the school system for quality education to ensure all students succeed.
- I will be personally involved on a daily basis to ensure smart growth rather than rapid growth.
- Be available at all times to the citizens.
- Form community panels comprised of business leaders, community leaders and department heads.
- Provide the same dedication and hard work as I have as your coroner.”
Hullander thanked state Sen. Jeff Mullis for drafting a Senate resolution this year depicting her accomplishments as a solid citizen along with public servant. “I have been awarded other Senate resolutions but this describes how dedicated I am to you,” she said.