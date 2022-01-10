Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is hosting a temporary museum exhibit that showcases the artifacts that were unearthed during the 2021 University of Tennessee Chattanooga Archaeological Field School. This exhibit will be on display from Jan. 10 for one year at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center.
Under the direction of Morgan Smith, the archeological field school was initiated to discover the boundaries of Brotherton field on Chickamauga Battlefield. Brotherton field is the location where a gap in the Union line was exploited by Confederate forces and precipitated the Union defeat at the Battle of Chickamauga.
Artifacts from the Native American occupation period, Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I and World War II were recovered. These artifacts record the changes in the surrounding landscape and demonstrate how Chickamauga Battlefield was utilized before and after the Civil War.
To learn more, visit the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center to explore the park’s complex and diverse cultural landscape.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.