On Friday, Oct. 9, noon from 1 p.m., the Georgia Archives’ Microsoft Teams’ virtual Lunch and Learn live event will be available to the public. Using Georgia’s Land Lotteries to Prove Family Relationships will be presented by professional genealogist Susan Sloan.
Georgia’s Land Lottery system is unique in genealogy. This presentation is designed to provide information about the history of Georgia’s Land Lottery system and how lottery information can be used to solve family relationship problems. Case studies will be presented to illustrate the value of using lottery information.
Sloan is a professional genealogist whose areas of concentration are conducting private lineage research and preparing lineage applications. She has authored articles in several genealogical publications in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. She holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees from Georgia State University.
Sloan is a past president of the Georgia Genealogical Society and the Georgia Chapter of the Association of Professional Genealogists (APG). She is a member of Georgia Professional Genealogists and the Georgia Chapter Association of Professional Genealogists. She has given over 150 presentations and classes at 51 different venues. Sloan is a member of seven lineage societies where she has served in various officer positions.
The link to the live event is: https://tinyurl.com/yysshjzp
Try the link before the day of the presentation to see if it works. If the link works, you will see “Georgia Archives October Lunch and Learn.” If you prefer to watch on the web, when the link asks you to open Microsoft Teams, click cancel, and then click “Watch on the web instead.”
The link for the live event will also be posted on the Georgia Archives’ Facebook page on Friday morning, Oct. 9. Microsoft Teams currently supports these browsers: Internet Explorer II, Microsoft Edge, RS2 or later, the latest version of Chrome and the latest version of Firefox.
If you plan on using an iPhone or tablet, you may have to download the Teams app.
The virtual Lunch and Learn will be uploaded to the YouTube channel “Georgia Archives,” and on Programs and Education page at https://www.georgiaarchives.org/visit/programs. To be notified when videos are uploaded to the YouTube channel, go to Georgia Archives channel and press subscribe. It is free.
Lunch and Learn Programs are sponsored by Friends of Georgia Archives and History (FOGAH).
The Georgia Archives is a unit of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. The Georgia Archives identifies, collects, manages, preserves, provides access to and publicizes records and information of Georgia and its people, and assists state and local government agencies with their records management.
If you have any questions, please email Georgia Archives Education Specialist Penny Cliff before Oct. 9 at penelope.cliff@usg.edu.