Turkey hunting season is right around the corner. Starting March 20, 2021, hunters will be in the woods trying their best to kill the gobbler they missed last season.
Imagine talking to your neighbor or someone you know who has just killed a turkey. You quickly recognize this is the turkey you have seen multiple times but have not got a chance to shoot because it was too far out of range. This individual tells you he brought this bird in shooting range using bait, a practice that can upset legal hunters who consider it unfair.
Hunting turkey over bait is a common tactic used by poachers who do not follow the law. This method of hunting is unethical and can cause harm to the turkey.
Turkey commonly feed on the ground and scratch at their food as they peck it off the dirt. Birdseed, wheat or cracked corn are some of the most common types of attractants used to attract turkey.
If bait, such as listed above, gets wet and moldy, it can grow bacteria and seriously injure or even kill a turkey. This depletes the turkey population and can lead to fewer turkeys in your area, especially when poachers steal from all law-abiding citizens who are hunting the legal way.
Not only is hunting turkey over bait unethical, but it is also against the law. When people participate in this activity, they put you, the hunter, at a greater risk of losing an opportunity to harvest a bird.
For example, if an illegal hunter places bait on his property and attracts the gobbler you have been chasing for years, he or she now has an advantage over the legal hunter who does everything by the book. This could cause opportunities to be missed for you, your kids or grandkids.
Turning in illegal hunters could not only benefit you, but it could greatly benefit the community.
You, the law-abiding citizen, could help in preventing these instances. When you witness someone placing bait in the woods or know of someone who has killed a turkey over bait, do the ethical thing and report the crime. If you know of an area of land that has been baited, get as much information about the property as possible and help do justice for these magnificent animals.
If this type of activity is witnessed, immediately call the Ranger Hotline number at 1-800-241-4113. This line is open 24/7, 365 days of the year. This number will get you in touch with your local game warden.
Be safe this hunting season, and remember hunting turkey over bait does more harm than good.