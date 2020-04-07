The following statistics are confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and any deaths from the virus, as of noon Tuesday, April 7. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
- Catoosa County: 7 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 4 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 1 case, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying conditions)
- Chattooga County: 4 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Whitfield County: 21 cases, 1 death (93-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Georgia: 8,818 cases, 329 (3.73%) deaths, 37,713 tested, 1,774 (20.12%) hospitalized