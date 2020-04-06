The following statistics are confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and any deaths from the virus, as of noon Monday, April 6. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
♦ Catoosa County: 6 cases, 0 deaths
♦ Walker County: 3 cases, 0 deaths
♦ Dade County: 1 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying conditions)
♦ Chattooga County: 3 cases, 0 deaths
♦ Whitfield County: 17 cases, 1 death (93-year-old male with underlying conditions)
♦ Georgia: 7,314 cases, 229 (3.13%) deaths, 31,274 tested, 1,332 (18.21%) hospitalized