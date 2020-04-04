COVID-19

The following statistics are confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and any deaths from the virus, as of noon Saturday, April 4. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.

  • Catoosa County: 6 cases, 0 deaths
  • Walker County: 3 cases, 0 deaths
  • Dade County: 1 case, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying conditions)
  • Chattooga County: 3 cases, 0 deaths
  • Whitfield County: 16 cases, 1 death (93-year-old male with underlying conditions)
  • Georgia: 6,160 cases, 201 deaths (3.26%), 26,294 tested, 1,239 hospitalized (20.11%)

