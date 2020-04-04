The following statistics are confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and any deaths from the virus, as of noon Saturday, April 4. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
- Catoosa County: 6 cases, 0 deaths
- Walker County: 3 cases, 0 deaths
- Dade County: 1 case, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying conditions)
- Chattooga County: 3 cases, 0 deaths
- Whitfield County: 16 cases, 1 death (93-year-old male with underlying conditions)
- Georgia: 6,160 cases, 201 deaths (3.26%), 26,294 tested, 1,239 hospitalized (20.11%)