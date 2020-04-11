COVID-19

The following statistics are confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and any deaths from the virus, as of noon Saturday, April 11. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 stats at noon and 7 p.m. daily.

  • Catoosa County: 12 cases, 0 deaths
  • Walker County: 6 cases, 0 deaths
  • Dade County: 2 cases, 1 death (79-year-old female with underlying conditions)
  • Chattooga County: 5 cases, 1 death (82-year-old male with underlying conditions)
  • Whitfield County: 24 cases, 3 deaths (78-year-old male with underlying conditions; 93-year-old male with underlying conditions; 81-year-old male with underlying conditions)
  • Georgia: 12,159 cases, 428 (3.52%) deaths, 51,715 tested, 2,479 (20.39%) hospitalized

