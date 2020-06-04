Walker County Democrats will not meet on the third Thursday, usual meeting date. Instead, there will be a drop-by meeting on Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Welcome Center, 309 N. Main St., LaFayette, right in front of Food City. Interested persons are invited to drive through the parking lot to pick up a campaign sign for congressional candidate Kevin Van Ausdal and other campaign materials. Drive into the parking lot from North Main Street. A volunteer wearing a mask and gloves will bring the signs in your car and receive donations. Then you can be on your way. The public is invited. For more information, call 706-764-2801.
American Legion Post 339 will host its Third Annual BBQ Rib Cookout July 3, just in time for the holidays. Each rack of ribs is $20 and may be picked up either at noon or at 4 p.m. the same afternoon at Teems & Teems Realty, 1520 N. Main St., LaFayette. The past two years the tickets sold out well in advance, so order yours today by contacting Chauncey Fowler at 423-242-5424 or Jack Spangler at 423-300-5558. All money raised by this cookout will assist in veterans assisting other veterans.
American Legion Post 339 will host its LaFayette Golf Tournament June 27 at the LaFayette Golf Course, starting at 8 a.m. with a putting contest. Other contests and prizes include a long drive contest with a new driver as the prize, closest-to-the-hole contest with prize to be determined and a hole-in-one contest with a new car as the prize. Lunch will be provided, and a goodie bag will be given to each player. The format for the tournament is Four Man Best Ball. Entry fee is $70 per player. For more information, contact Alan Kubik at 423-903-8038, Chauncey Fowler at 423-242-5424 or the golf course. All money raised by this tournament will assist in veterans assisting other veterans.