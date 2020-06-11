Day camp offered
Camp New Dawn is offering four weeks of camp starting June 29. Running from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each week, camp will include special activities such as hiking, creek walking, fishing, archery, bb/marksmanship, animal care, gardening, shelter building, fire building, team building, swimming and water activities. Other traditional camp fun and a daily worship session/devotion, a free water bottle and camp store will also be offered. Campers should be 6-13 years old, and there will be volunteer opportunities for high schoolers. Camper and staff safety is of utmost concern; all guidelines issued by the state concerning COVID-19 will be in place. Visit www.campnewdawnga.org or call 706-539-2235 for registration or other details. Space is limited. The facility is at 245 S. Cedar Lane, Chickamauga.