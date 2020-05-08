One Walker County company located has transformed its operation to help in the fight again COVID-19.
Unique Fabricating in LaFayette typically makes parts for the automotive industry, like cup holders and noise control products. Recently, the company started producing personal protective equipment, also referred to as PPE.
This line can produce several hundred face shields an hour, featuring anti-fog plastic and low density die-cut soft foam.
Walker County Government recently thanked Unique Fabricating for donating 500 face shields to first responders in the community and expressed sincere appreciation for the work they are doing to fight COVID-19.