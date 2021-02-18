LaFayette native Anthony Underwood has qualified to fill the vacant seat on the LaFayette City Council.
Underwood fills the Ward 2 seat vacated in November by Joe Massingill, who moved out of the LaFayette city limits. He was the only person to qualify for the vacant seat during the Feb. 8-11 qualifying period; a special election was scheduled Tuesday, March 16, to fill the seat.
"I'm not a politician by far," said Underwood, 57. "I don't think I'm supposed to be."
Underwood wants to serve the community and believes his life experience, as well as lessons learned throughout his career and as an umpire for softball and baseball, have taught him how to work well with others and have provided a base of knowledge that will help him as a council member, he said. He will apply his practicality, logic and reasoning skills to his new role to maintain, promote and improve the city.
He said he was urged to run for the council seat by some current and former council members.
Underwood, an engineer at Roper Corp., has worked there five years and previously worked in the carpet industry
He and his wife, Melanie, are parents to a daughter, Haley, and a son, Brady, who is married to Krista.