Ukraine may be 5,000 miles away from Northwest Georgia, but it’s on many people’s minds as if it was in their own back yards as the country fights an invasion by Russia.
With the world’s eyes on Ukraine, it seems like a good time to learn a little more about the country that’s in the midst of crisis.
The 2022 population of Ukraine is just over 41,167,000. That’s about 10 times the population of Georgia and 305 times the population of Catoosa and Walker counties combined.
Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe. Russia is the largest.
Ukraine is about four times the size of the state of Georgia. Russia is 3.5 times the size of Ukraine.
The capital of Ukraine is Kyiv, also spelled Kiev, with a population of nearly three million.
Ukraine is bordered by seven countries: Russia, Belarus, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova. To the south, Ukraine is bordered by the Black Sea.
Ukraine has a long history of conflict and war, as do most of the countries around it. At times it has been a much larger country than it is now.
The president of Ukraine is Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He’s 44 years old and has been president of Ukraine since May 2019.
Zelenskyy was an actor and comedian before getting involved in politics. He’s been married since 2003 and has two children, ages 17 and nine.
Also of interest: CNN has posted a list of many businesses that are cutting ties with Russia to one degree or another because of the communist country’s invasion of Ukraine. Among those are: Mastercard, Visa, Apple, Disney, Ford, GM, VW, Exxon, BP, Shell, Boeing, Airbus, Facebook, Twitter, Netflix, Spotify, YouTube, Airbnb, IKEA, Roku and more.
Many sports leagues are also cutting ties or restricting participation of Russians. Even the International Cat Federation is banning the showing of Russian cats in competitions.
The world is at a sensitive point right now.
You can learn more by searching online for information about Ukraine and expanding from there.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.