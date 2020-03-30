Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Cross, a native of Chickamauga, was meritoriously advanced to the rank of petty officer 2nd class aboard USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), a guided-missile destroyer, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia.
Cross, who has served in the Navy for over four years, is boatswain’s mate responsible for the ship’s anchor, as well as rigging, fueling, preserving and deploying small boats.
"I like being able to teach and guide my junior sailors both professionally and personally," said Cross.
James E. Williams is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer named in honor of Chief Boatswain's Mate James E. Williams, one of the Navy's most highly decorated enlisted sailors. Guided-missile destroyers are multi-mission surface combatants capable of conducting anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare.
Cross, a 2014 graduate of LaFayette High School, joined the Navy for a better life and to become a better person.
"I learned what not to do in my hometown," said Cross. "I also learned to keep pushing towards what you’re working for whether it’s for the next qualification, rank or personal goal."
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Cross is most proud of making rank to petty officer second class and earning his surface warfare specialist insignia.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Cross, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
"Serving in the Navy has given me a chance to become a better person and to be of service to my family, my state, and my country," said Cross.