Ben Carson Reading Rooms recently opened at two Catoosa County schools — one on the Ringgold Elementary/Primary campus and the other at Woodstation Elementary School in Rock Spring.
Opening day programs and ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held Friday, March 12, at the schools.
The reading rooms are through the generosity of the Holland Family Foundation.
The Ben Carson Reading Project, founded by retired world-renowned pediatric neurosurgeon and New York Times bestselling authors Dr. Ben Carson and his wife, Candy, is an initiative of the Carson Scholars Fund (CSF).
CFS co-founder Candy Carson attended the March 12 ceremonies.
The purpose of the Ben Carson Reading Project is to create a literacy-enriched environment for children to enhance their reading skills. The reading project is dedicated to promoting reading as a key to unlocking a child’s full potential.
These are the fourth and fifth Ben Carson Reading Rooms in Catoosa County Public Schools to be sponsored by the Holland Family Foundation.
“Early in life,” Brice Holland said, “I realized that education was the only ticket out of poverty and it is hard to imagine getting an education without reading skills. Ben Carson Reading Rooms not only teach reading skills, they teach children to love reading. For that reason, we are happy to partner with the Carson Scholars Fund and Catoosa County Public Schools in their efforts to inspire and motivate students to love reading.”
Superintendent Denia Reese said, “Words are inadequate to express my gratitude to the Carson Scholars Fund and the Holland Family Foundation for their generous donation that allows us to open two more Ben Carson Reading Rooms in Catoosa County Public Schools. Our students at Cloud Springs Elementary, West Side Elementary, and Tiger Creek Elementary have really enjoyed the books and the reading area the donation has allowed us to provide. I am thrilled that students at Ringgold Elementary/Primary and Woodstation Elementary will also have this opportunity to develop a love of reading with great books in a special area created for their reading pleasure.”
To date more than 230 reading rooms have been established serving students in 23 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about the Carson Scholars Fund visit www.carsonscholars.org.