Two people were killed Aug. 14 in a three-car collision on Ga. 2 in Rossville.
According to the Georgia State Patrol:
Austin Lee Cooper, 23, of Rossville was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck east on Ga. 2 when he crossed all eastbound lanes of traffic and the center median. He struck the front of the westbound 2009 Chevrolet HHR driven by Theresa Lynn King, 51, of Greer, S.C.
After striking King's vehicle, he continued traveling east and struck the westbound 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 35-year-old Erika Diane Edwards of Flintstone.
Walker County Coroner Dewayne Wilson declared King and her passenger, 42-year-old James McGill of Rossville, deceased at the scene.
The motor vehicle crash report lists as contributing factors that Cooper was driving too fast for conditions, lost control of his vehicle and crossed lanes improperly; it states Cooper is suspected at fault in the collision.
The collision occurred at approximately 5 p.m. about 0.2 of a mile east of the intersection with Ga. 1. The posted speed limit on the road is 55 mph.
Edwards and Cooper were taken to area hospitals with injuries, Cooper for serious injuries.
No drug or alcohol tests were administered on the four people involved in the collision.
The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team's investigation is still pending.