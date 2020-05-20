Two men, both holding signs over their heads demanding that Catoosa County be declared a Second Amendment sanctuary, turned out for the county commissioners’ meeting Tuesday night, May 19.
Their brief demonstration took place during the Board of Commissioners’ public comment period, just moments after the board had passed a proclamation declaring May 25-31, 2020, as Constitutional Awareness and Celebration Week. The proclamation places special emphasis on gun rights under the Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to bear arms.
The proclamation, read during the Board of Commissioners’ May 19 meeting, “reiterate(s) the support of the Board of Commissioners of the rights and protections afforded to the citizens of Catoosa County under the United States Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Georgia, including but not limited to those guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment.”
But the proclamation falls short of a local group’s efforts earlier this year to make Catoosa a Second Amendment sanctuary.
A spokesman for that group addressed commissioners during a Feb. 4 board meeting. At that meeting resident Ray Blankenship identified himself as administrator of Catoosa County’s Second Amendment Sanctuary Group. He presented a “petition/proposition” basically asking the county to adopt a resolution protecting local gun owners against any new legislation that threatens the right to bear arms.
“I’ve been a resident and law-abiding citizen of Catoosa County for a decade,” Blankenship said at the time. “This is a petition/proposition to make Catoosa County Georgia a Second Amendment sanctuary in reference to resist any state or federal legislation that could further restrict constitutional rights of citizens listed under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.”
Second Amendment sanctuaries, also known as gun sanctuaries, refers to states, counties, or cities that adopt laws or resolutions to prohibit or impede the enforcement of gun control measures that are perceived as violations of the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment. Hundreds of counties and cities have passed similar resolutions.
It was unclear whether the two sign-carriers at the May 19 board meeting are affiliated with the group.
Board Chairman Steven Henry admonished the two men for not adhering to the meeting’s COVID-19 6-foot-distance requirement. “We’ve got a six-foot social distance rule. Could ya’ll act adult?” he asked.
The board has been conducting meetings remotely and without public participation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The May 19 meeting was its first return to a meeting that included public participation.
Earlier in the week, the county, in announcing the May 19 meeting, sent out a announcement setting the ground rules: “Catoosa County government continues its phased approach to reopening. The Board of Commissioners' Tuesday, May 19, meeting will be open for public visitation. In accordance with Gov. Brian Kemp's executive orders, social distancing requirements will limit visitation to 25 visitors. Additionally, visitors will be screened for body temperature with a no-contact thermometer. Visitors are advised — but not required — to wear face covering/masks. Coordinated entry into the building will begin at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the public meeting room at the Catoosa County Administration Building at 800 Lafayette St. in Ringgold.”
The Constitutional Awareness and Celebration Week proclamation reads, in its concluding paragraph, “Now, therefore, be it hereby proclaimed, by and on behalf of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, that the week of May 25, 2020, through May 31, 2020, be declared and established as Constitutional Awareness and Celebration Week in Catoosa County in order to (i) recognize the importance of the rights, protections and freedoms granted and afforded to citizens of Catoosa County under the United States Constitution and the State of Georgia Constitution; (ii) recognize the sacrifices made by and military service of citizens of Catoosa County throughout its history in an effort to defend, preserve and protect these rights and freedoms; (iii) reiterate the support of the Board of Commissioners of the rights and protections afforded to the citizens of Catoosa County under the United States Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Georgia, including but not limited to those guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment; and (iv) express opposition of the Board of Commissioners to the passage of any law, statute or regulation designed to unlawfully restrict, erode, minimize or otherwise infringe upon the Constitutional rights and protections guaranteed to citizens of Catoosa County.”
Joanna Hildreth, who lives on Poplar Springs Road, also address the commissioners on the gun rights issue.
“A lot of people in the county are still wanting to see a Second Amendment sanctuary county designation,” Hildreth said.
“At the minimum,” she said, “what we would like to see is a true resolution that designates Catoosa County as a Second Amendment sanctuary county. So this (proclamation) was a first step tonight. And yes, it is always good to affirm our support and belief in the Constitution. I think it’s a good thing to honor our vets. But we want to go the next step.”