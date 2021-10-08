Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) has opened its Chickamauga branch, the company's first free-standing location in Walker County.
The branch is at 13176 N. Highway 27 in Chickamauga, at the Lafayette Road intersection.
“We are excited to meet the growing needs of North Georgia through the addition of the Chickamauga Branch to our branching network,” said Todd Fortner, president and CEO of TVFCU. “We are continually seeking opportunities to make it more convenient for members to do business with TVFCU.
"As our competitors are closing branches, we are opening them," Fortner said.
Since fall 2020, TVFCU has added five new branches: an in-store branch inside the Food City in Etowah, Tenn.; a new branch in downtown Chattanooga, a new branch on Chattanooga’s Southside, an in-plant branch at Roper Corp. and the branch in Chickamauga, Fortner said.
The Chickamauga branch features a modern design with extended ITM drive-thru hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The full-service lobby is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.
TVFCU opened an in-plant branch at Roper Corp. in LaFayette in June 2021. The member-owned credit union has been serving North Georgia members since 2001 with the creation of the Fort Oglethorpe branch on Alamar Street.
TVFCU has a community charter and membership is open those who live, work, worship, volunteer or attend school in TVFCU’s 13-county service area, including Walker County. TVFCU is the largest credit union in the region and was named by Forbes as the Best-In-State Credit Union in 2021.
For more information about TVFCU, please visit tvfcu.com.