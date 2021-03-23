The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with EPB and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), recently awarded Lakeview Middle School $5,000 for a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education project.
The grant award is a part of $800,000 in competitive STEM grants awarded to nearly 200 schools across TVA’s seven-state service territory.
“The LMS STEAM Lab is well equipped with the grant money that we have received,” LMS teacher Evonne Hackett said. “our students have many opportunities to work with robots and equipment in a safe and fun environment.”
Across the Valley, educators submitted projects large and small to further their STEM education initiatives in the classroom.
For the first time, LMS is providing all grades 6-8 with the opportunity to participate in Computer Science courses. The Computer Connections classes are now STEAM focused with emphasis placed on learning the Engineering Design Process. The STEAM Lab is working to acquire resources that will encourage student interests and passions. The project Lakeview Middle School submitted will provide table top dividers, robots, and maker space materials for getting its STEAM Lab on track and moving.
The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving as well as pandemic related projects. Schools who receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.
“Despite the new challenges Valley teacher’s faced in 2020, they are still focused on providing the best STEM education possible and have adjusted to new ways of teaching,” said Community Engagement Senior Program Manager Rachel Crickmar. “I am proud of the partnerships we have built with these amazing educators across the Tennessee Valley over the past few years and are pleased to be able to provide some support through this program. Through the grants awarded this year, over 72,000 students will be directly impacted across the Valley.”
A full list of the grant recipients can be found at www.tvastem.com.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.