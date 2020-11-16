A hand count of 32,756 ballots cast in the November election in Catoosa County shows that only one vote change: it switched from Joe Biden to President Trump.
“Citizens can be confident that the 2020 general election was accurate,” said Catoosa County Elections and Registration Board Chairman Ricky Kittle. “Our bi-partisan, open and transparent audit of ballots by hand count also shows the process to verify our election was secure with no missing or extra ballots.”
“The net correction of one vote out of 32,756 paper ballots reflects a change of 0.00003 percent, which does not affect the outcome of the 2020 election,” said Catoosa County Elections and Registration Director Tonya Moore.
The results of Catoosa County’s hand count were uploaded to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office on Monday, Nov. 16, and will be included in the statewide tabulation of more than 5 million ballots from all 159 counties.
“I want to thank our staff and poll workers for their hard work and commitment to completing our RLA as accurately and quickly as possible,” Kittle said. “Their hand count of every ballot affirmed a complete, transparent and structured process that proved our election and ballot tabulation was accurate.”
In Floyd County the hand county found more than 2500 votes that were never counted. The Secretary of State called it human error and is demanding that the local head of elections step down as a result. They estimate that the president will pick up around 800 votes in Floyd County.