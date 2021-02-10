Enjoy a free “live” virtual tour of the city of David, Israel, on Monday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. sponsored by Christians United for Israel’s (CUFI) and its Tri-State Chapter.
Ze’ev Orenstein, director of international affairs for the City of David Foundation, will walk participants through the city of David just after dark, Israel-time. Access the tour through Zoom event link: https://cufi.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lek6FEDPT7asmG4_6TXCAg
Everyone is welcome to participate, regardless of denomination or religion.
Visit groundbreaking new discoveries as master storyteller, and educator, Ze’ev Orenstein, guides participants through a tour of recently discovered sites and artifacts in the city of David, Israel. It is said that touring the city of David with Orenstein is like walking through Biblical history. Orentstein walks with participants and discusses different archeological findings in ancient Jerusalem that date back over 4,000 years.
In his job as director of international affairs for the city of David, Orenstein works with members of the international media, foreign dignitaries, politicians, academics, Hollywood producers, celebrities, and film production companies. His mission is to strengthen the awareness and support for the city of David.
Virtual Tour of the City of David is one of the activities promoted by Christians United for Israel. For more information about this program and local Christians United for Israel, contact Margaret Bean 423-645-1552 or e-mail at mrbean1@catt.com.