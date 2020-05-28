Driving around Fort Oglethorpe, it’s easy to see that post-tornado clean-up is nearing completion. There are still houses under repair and still some big logs here and there, still some trees lying across yards with their roots fully unearthed, but it’s a far cry from what it was even a week ago.
Acting City Manager Mike Helton says around 90-100 trees on city property were taken out by the April 12 tornado, including dozens at Gilbert-Stephenson Park. Also damaged at the park were some of the pavilions, the flag pole in front of the pool, some tables and umbrellas around the pool, but amazingly says Helton, the new playground equipment and the pool itself were unharmed.
Many trees along the city’s multi-use trails were damaged or uprooted. The city maintenance building and Bark City Dog Park fencing also suffered damage.