Foundation Title & Escrow Series LLC has announced that it is expanding to a new state with its first location in Georgia. The location at 2632 Battlefield Parkway in historic Fort Oglethorpe will bring the company’s real estate title and closing services to a new customer base at a time when real estate markets across the country are seeing high growth.
Foundation Title & Escrow’s arrival into Georgia follows its recent expansions into Alabama and Florida’s Emerald Coast. The Georgia branch, which will celebrate its grand opening in June, will be run by title industry veteran Kristie Parker.
“Foundation Title & Escrow is excited to serve a new state with our first office in Georgia,” said Chris Cantrell, CEO of Foundation Title & Escrow. “Our growth into this new region is a significant milestone for our company and comes as we look forward to further expansions of the Foundation Title & Escrow brand in 2021.
"We offer customer-focused, innovative real estate title and closing services, and the Georgia real estate market will be well served by our team of industry professionals,” Cantrell said.