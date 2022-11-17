Times-Journal Inc. purchases six metro Atlanta newspapers

Times-Journal Inc., parent company of the Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger, has purchased six metro Atlanta newspapers from Southern Community Newspapers Inc.

The publications acquired by Times-Journal are the Gwinnett Daily Post, Rockdale Citizen, Newton Citizen, Henry Herald, Clayton News and the Jackson Progress-Argus.

Otis Brumby III, Times-Journal publisher
J.K. Murphy, V.P. of content with Times-Journal
