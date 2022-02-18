Thrive Regional Partnership, a nonprofit organization that inspires responsible growth through conversation, connection and collaboration in the tri-state Chattanooga region, has kicked off 2022 by welcoming five new members from Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee to its board of trustees.
The newly elected trustees, which reflect growing representation and corporate leadership across the tri-state, 16-county greater Chattanooga region that Thrive Regional Partnership serves, are Darren Bakkestuen (Rhea County, Tenn.), Mike Shirey (DeKalb County, Ala.), Amy L. Jackson (Catoosa County, Ga.), Carey Garland (Marion County, Tenn.) and Courtney Keehan (Hamilton County, Tenn.).
“Our entire organization is thrilled to welcome these five incredible individuals to our board. Each of them truly understands and lives by our mission at Thrive to inspire responsible growth in the greater Chattanooga region. As leaders representing a variety of sectors across Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee, we know that these five outstanding community leaders will bring new and valuable perspectives to our board,” Thrive Regional Partnership President and CEO Bridgett Massengill said.
New trustees are:
♦ Darren Bakkestuen, Environmental Health Safety and Security manager for Nokian Tyres’ North American factory in Dayton, Tenn. He oversees environmental compliance programs, sustainability efforts and safety and security activities at the only LEED v4 Silver-certified tire factory in the world. Bakkestuen has been actively involved in sustainability programs and environmental health and safety management systems development at several companies, most recently helping Nokian Tyres’ Dayton Factory achieve ISO 14001 certification. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin—Platteville and his M.B.A. from Viterbo University. Born and raised in Wisconsin, Bakkestuen lives in Hixson and has been in the Chattanooga area since 2013.
♦ Mike Shirey, general manager for the Fort Payne Improvement Authority. Mike was born and raised in Fort Payne, Ala. After graduating from Fort Payne High School, he attended Auburn University. While at Auburn, Mike earned a degree in civil engineering and was a member of the football team. In 1982, Shirey returned to Fort Payne and began his career with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). During his career with TVA, he worked on numerous projects and served in multiple general manager roles including Business Services, Transmission Projects, Transmission Line Engineering, Generation Projects and Transmission Contract Projects. After a 35-year career with TVA, Shirey retired in 2017 and was selected as the general manager for the Fort Payne Improvement Authority (FPIA). Since joining FPIA, he and the FPIA Team have worked to strengthen and improve the power distribution system serving Fort Payne and the surrounding community.
♦ Amy L. Jackson, president and chief executive officer of the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce. She began this role in Georgia in 2019 after serving as the chamber membership coordinator for three years. Jackson grew up in Chattanooga and graduated with a degree in business management from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. After pursuing a successful career in technology sales with IBM in Savannah and Nashville, she enjoyed a sales management career with T-Mobile in Chattanooga. Jackson currently serves on the Catoosa County College and Career Academy Board, the Catoosa County Economic Development Authority Board, the North Georgia Community YMCA Board, the Catoosa County Community Food & Benevolence/Stocking Full of Love Committee, the Catoosa Citizens for Literacy Advisory Committee and the Catoosa County Public Schools Partnership Program Advisory Committee.
♦ Carey Garland, director of Product Marketing at Lodge Cast Iron. Carey was born and raised in South Pittsburg, Tenn. A 1996 graduate of South Pittsburg High School, she went on to complete her B.A. degree in business from Maryville College. Garland relocated to South Pittsburg in 2008 and began working for Lodge Cast Iron in 2009, where she is currently the director of Product Marketing. She is a founding member of the newest 501(c)(3) in South Pittsburg, SPARQ — South Pittsburg Area Revitalization Quest. She holds a seat on the board and is its acting president.
♦ Courtney Keehan, transactional attorney at Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, P.C. Courtney advises clients on business matters related to mergers and acquisitions, environmental compliance, brownfield redevelopment, entity formation and general business operations in the manufacturing, telecommunications, utilities, startup, food and beverage, construction, healthcare and logistics industries. Keehan is a graduate of the University of Colorado School of Law and the University of Virginia School of Architecture. Prior to joining Chambliss full-time, Keehan worked with both Chambliss and the Southern Environmental Law Center as a summer associate, as well as the Federal Highway Administration as an extern. In her undergraduate studies, she was involved in multiple design projects, including the Yamuna River Project, where she helped rethink the riverfront design in New Delhi, India, to address the city’s pressing pollution issues.
“Our board is composed of leaders from across the tri-state region who each bring a unique and special attribute to the table. Watching Thrive grow over the past almost six years has been remarkable, and being able to add new members to our board is a testament to that growth,” Connie Vaughan, chair of Thrive Regional Partnership, said.
“I know Darren, Mike, Amy, Carley and Courtney are going to bring a plethora of new ideas to our board, and I cannot wait to see what all our organization accomplishes in 2022,” Vaughan said.
For more information about Thrive Regional Partnership and its Board of Trustees, view Thrive’s 2021 Year in Review Video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHlk7UfTZUo&feature=youtu.be, its 16 STRONG video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=meysk9DtmqE, and visit www.ThriveRegionalPartnership.org.