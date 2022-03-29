Authorities have arrested three Rossville residents on drug charges after they found fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, at their residence.
All three were arrested at 958 North Pine Street: Lucas Dylan Hayes for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute; Tanner Collins for trafficking fentanyl; and Misty Duncan for possession of fentanyl.’
According to the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force:
On March 24, agents with the task force went to 958 North Pine Street in Rossville to execute an arrest warrant on Lucas Dylan Hayes. Agents located Hayes in the residence and located narcotics in plain view. Agents obtained a search warrant for the residence.
During the search of the residence, agents located approximately two ounces of fentanyl in the bedroom of Tanner Collins, suspected fentanyl in a bedroom occupied by Misty Duncan, and approximately three grams of Fentanyl located in the bathroom occupied by Lucas Dylan Hayes.
The Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force made up of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trion Police Department, and Department of Community Supervision. The LaFayette Police Department, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, and GBI assisted in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.