Drug task force agents arrested three men, including a man from LaFayette, in a drug bust Monday, April 6.
According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office:
Agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force’s LaFayette Street Crimes Unit and Dalton Narcotics Unit were following up on a drug complaint at 327 Joe Roberson Road in LaFayette (Villanow community).
Agents found more than four pounds of methamphetamine, some ecstasy, about two ounces of marijuana, and a stolen truck out of Meigs County, Tenn.
Arrested were:
- Thomas Garrison, 73, of Dalton, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
- Donald Mark Brown, 49, of LaFayette, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
- Michael Lynch, 33, of Chatsworth, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and theft by receiving stolen property.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges pending.