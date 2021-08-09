Principals and assistant principals began the 2021-22 school year on July 26. Superintendent Denia Reese began the back-to-school meeting with school recognition.
Tiger Creek and Westside Elementary were named a “Model Professional Learning Community at Work School” by Solution Tree, a provider of educational strategies and tools to improve adult and student learning.
Model PLC schools demonstrate a commitment to professional learning communities to improve student learning and support job-embedded learning for educators. Teams work collaboratively to ensure high levels of learning for all students. Model PLC Schools have the opportunity to share implementation strategies, structures, and performance with educators across the country, interested in improving their schools. Catoosa County Public Schools is a Model PLC District and now has twelve Model PLC Schools.
Ringgold Middle School was named a Title 1 Distinguished School by the Georgia Department of Education. This honor is received by a Title 1 school that is among the top 5% schoolwide and top 5% Targeted Assisted Title I schools in the state that have the highest absolute performance for the all-students group based on the current statewide assessment. Ringgold Middle School was also recognized as a Georgia Title I Distinguished School in 2017-18 and 2019-20.
Superintendent Reese said, “I am so proud of our school administrators’ and teachers’ commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.”