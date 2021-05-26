Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk is turning up the heat to help save lives in the seventh annual Battle of the Badges by encouraging all who can donate blood to give the gift of life on Friday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition between Sheriff Sisk and Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, in partnership with Blood Assurance. Last year, Walker County won a close victory by one donated unit of blood. Ultimately Battle of the Badges 2020 was a big win for the region as donors in Catoosa and Walker counties contributed 171 blood units during the event, which benefited more than 500 people in regional health care facilities.
Battle of the Badges 2021 offers North Georgia residents several opportunities to save lives and support their Sheriff’s Office.
To donate on behalf of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, people can visit the Blood Assurance Bloodmobile on June 4 at 5842 Highway 41 in Ringgold. To schedule an appointment, go to bloodassurance.org/catoosa or call Beth Sullivan at 706-935-1111.
To donate on behalf of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, people can visit with the Blood Assurance Bloodmobile at 105 South Duke Street in LaFayette on June 4. To schedule an appointment, go to bloodassurance.org/walker or call Kim Jones at (706) 639-0831.
People may also donate on behalf of either Catoosa or Walker counties by visiting Blood Assurance in Fort Oglethorpe, 2720 Lafayette Road, from Tuesday, June 1, through Friday June 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All donors receive a seventy annual Battle of the Badges 2021 T-shirt.
“I am thankful for the support we have received over the years for our Sheriff’s Office and Blood Assurance, and I hope this year we can reclaim a win for Battle of the Badges 2021,” said Sheriff Sisk. “I strongly encourage people to take a few minutes to give the gift of life to help ensure our blood supply meets the needs of our community. The life you save could be your own.”