On Saturday, May 22, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park invites you to participate in a virtual program examining the food Civil War soldiers were issued and ate, while then looking at how the country transitioned into mass food production to contend with the growing population.
This program will be accessible on the park’s Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/chickamauganps) and YouTube Channel (www.youtube.com/chchnps). Instructions on accessing an audio-described version of the program will be provided on the park’s social media platforms as well.
Did you know some of the same foods that we consume today had their origins in companies dating back to the Civil War?
Immediately after the Civil War, during this period of the Industrial Revolution, many of the iconic brands that we know of and purchase in supermarkets and grocery stores began as simple ideas from individuals with dreams of making products that had a lasting impact on our society.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.