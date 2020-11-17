Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) will host TVFCU’s Community Movie Night on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the grounds of the Northwest Georgia Amphitheatre (NWGA). The amphitheatre is located at 220 Catoosa Circle, which is next door to The Colonnade.
“We want to give families an opportunity to get out of the house for a fun, outdoor, socially-distant family movie night,” said Tammy Zumbrun, marketing/community outreach manager. “We hope this free event will help families get into the holiday spirit. Even though this season is going to look a bit different, our goal is for families to still create fun, holiday memories together.”
Join TVFCU to watch the holiday classic “Home Alone” (PG), which was first released 30 years ago. The movie will begin showing at 6:30 p.m. However, feel free to come early to get your parking spot. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. To ensure social distancing, TVFCU’s Community Movie Night will only be available for the first 250 vehicles. An FM transmitter will broadcast the movie’s audio. Event organizers will direct larger vehicles to park in the back.
Moviegoers are encouraged to bring snacks, as there will be no concessions. Attendees must stay in their car or truck bed to help ensure social distancing. In addition, attendees must stay six feet apart and wear face masks if outside of their vehicle.
Representatives from the Stocking Full of Love Program will be on-site at the movie entrance collecting cash donations. Help Catoosa and Walker County Sheriff’s Departments ensure needy children in the area have toys and clothing this holiday season by making a cash donation.
You don’t want to miss this family-movie night! For additional details about TVFCU’s Community Movie Night, please visit tvfcu.com or call 423-634-3600.
About Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU), a not-for-profit financial cooperative, was established in 1936 when 57 Chattanooga TVA employees pooled $500 to create the member-owned credit union. Today, TVFCU serves more than 155,000 members who live, work, worship, volunteer or attend school throughout the 13-county service community. With more than $1.8 billion in assets and 19 branches throughout the area, TVFCU is the largest credit union in the region. For more information about TVFCU, please visit tvfcu.com.