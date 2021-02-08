Tennessee American Water recently completed the installation of a new sedimentation basin at its plant in Chattanooga. The sedimentation basin – which is a large pool of water with equipment to remove sediment as part of the treatment process - replaced a 19th century basin that had reached the end of its useful life.
This is the second basin since 2016 that Tennessee American Water has replaced, spending around $17 million total for both projects.
The new sedimentation basins use plate settlers that clean the water more efficiently. The upgraded structures strengthen resiliency with additional flow capacity and are examples of infrastructure replacement which helps reduce operating expenses.
“Our customers trust us with an essential service. They serve our product to their family, their children,” said Tennessee American Water Engineering Manager Grady Stout. “We take our responsibility seriously and are proud to deliver quality drinking water. Investment now helps sustain our current operations, adding efficiency while supporting resiliency for the future.”
In 2020, Tennessee American Water invested more than $28 million in the drinking water systems in the communities that they serve. According the 2016 American Society of Civil Engineering Infrastructure Report Card, Tennessee’s total 20-year drinking water infrastructure needs are $2.7 billion. More recently, the 2018 Environmental Protection Agency’s Report to Congress on drinking water needs puts the Tennessee number at $8.7 billion.
About Tennessee American Water
Tennessee American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in Tennessee, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 380,000 people in Tennessee and north Georgia. For more information, visit tennesseeamwater.com and follow Tennessee American Water on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.