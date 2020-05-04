LaFayette native Dr. Suzanne Storey of CHI Memorial Convenient Care has been practicing medicine in her hometown since 2002 and has seen many things in her industry in nearly two decades of work.
"I've definitely seen a lot of changes in healthcare, but this is the biggest change I've ever experienced," she said.
Storey is talking about telehealth, video-conferencing between doctors and patients, which has taken off even more since mid-March as the country, and the world, finds new ways to communicate and get the services they need in this era of safety and social distancing.
She said that a recent day (April 30) saw her meet with 17 patients, a somewhat below average day for her. Of those 17, she only saw two in person in the temporary outdoor tent at her facility. The rest she talked with either over the phone or by video conference with the majority via face-to-face meetings through Zoom. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, she had never personally used telehealth.
The number of people taking advantage of telehealth, or telemedicine, has grown exponentially in recent years and there's no question that those numbers have only grown since the virus outbreak was first detected in this country.
An online article, published Friday, May 1, by the Journal of the American Medical Association, said that the Cleveland Clinic, based in Cleveland, Ohio, reported that they were on track for 60,000 telemedicine visits in March, up from its normal average of 3,400, and that Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, Penn., had seen an increase in virtual visits on its telemedicine platform from 60 a day before the pandemic began to around 2,000 visits a day since.
But as more insurance companies are covering telehealth, and as Americans are feeling more comfortable with it, the practice is growing by leaps and bounds. A wheel.com article from July 2019 stated that patients reported that telemedicine visits resolved their concerns 85 percent of the time versus just 64 percent of the time for in-person visits to a doctor's office and that telemedicine copays cost the same or less than in-person visits.
"(Telehealth) is how the vast majority of my patients are seen right now," Storey said, explaining that she personally prefers face-to-face video conferencing instead of simply talking to a patient over the phone.
"I've spent 20 years with making connections to the patients and having that time, and so talking on the phone, I feel very disconnected," she began. "But with the video chat, I'm still getting to see them and they're seeing me. I do feel that is a much better format than just talking on the phone."
She said while she can do some visual examinations to help manage patients' needs, many of the calls are face-to-face conversations in which she checks to see how patients are responding to new medications and to see if an in-person follow-up visit may be needed.
"Most of your chronic conditions, you just need to find out how their medicines are doing and (how to) manage that condition," she said. "We're able to do that right now via the telehealth."
She also said that any problem that has to be treated with a controlled medicine, such as pain medications, anxiety medications or even testosterone, has to be done in a face-to-face format.
"I can't just talk to them on the phone," she said. "You have to have some sort of internet-connection face-to-face visit, but we are able to do basic refills and follow-ups on chronic conditions.
"Now if somebody is having a flare-up, of say COPD or their heart where you really need to be able to listen (to it), then we're figuring out ways to have those patients seen, but still maintaining the distance for the safety for the patients and the staff."
Another reason for the increase in telehealth is simple convenience. Storey said she has had telehealth visits with patients who were in their own offices with the door closed, on their front porch, in their own living rooms and even sitting in their cars in a parking lot.
"I have made sure nobody was driving (while we were meeting)," she laughed. "But I think patients are going to enjoy having that improved flexibility."
Telehealth visits also help people avoid long stays in waiting rooms and allows them to be more productive and mobile when waiting for their appointments to begin.
"They're sitting there (online) waiting on me sometimes still because even when we set a time to talk to patients, we (might) end up talking about things longer than we anticipated," she said. "But (the next patients) are waiting on me in their house and they can be washing dishes while they're waiting on me instead of reading a magazine (in an office waiting room)."
Storey said setting up a telehealth appointment is the same as setting up a regular doctor's appointment. Patients who call get set up for a Zoom meeting by a medical assistant, who will call or email the patient back with the link, the number and password for the meeting. At the scheduled appointment time, the patient simply logs in online and is joined by their doctor when they become available.
Storey said the visits proceed with her office door being closed to maintain as much privacy for her patients as she can give from her end.
She went on to say that while telehealth visits are a big necessity right now, they may still be utilized once the current COVID-19 crisis has passed.
"I feel that this will be a good tool for us and now that insurance (companies) will recognize that it can be accessible, that even once we get through this crisis, then there may still be a role for, say, just a follow-up, where you've examined the patient and maybe did an intervention and you just need a follow-up to know that they tolerated the medicine and you're headed in the right direction with their treatment plan," she explained. "Those kind of visits might could be done with this format, which would help free up people that work (without them) having to spend a whole half a day in a doctor's office. You'll just be able to hook up (to the internet) and have a visit.
"We'll never be able to completely do it this way because sometimes I just need to be able to touch or listen and catch subtle differences that you aren't always able to see easily on that internet video connection," she added. "But I think that there will be a combination where we may alternate visits this way or just do follow-ups, so I don't think (telehealth) will ever go away. It may be one of the 'good things' that come out of this, as far as changes (stemming from COVID-19)."
Storey also announced that her office would start letting patients back in the building on Monday, May 4, but due to social distancing and other CDC guidelines, the office would be very limited on how many patients are allowed to come in each hour. She added that telehealth visits would continue at least through the end of May and perhaps even longer depending on which direction things go with the virus.