Like almost everything else this year of COVID-19, filing taxes has been more complicated and often frustrating for people.
The new, extended deadline for filing is looming — July 15 — and there are a few things people should know, says Lisa Mount, owner of L&L Tax Prep in Fort Oglethorpe.
- If you’ve already filed your taxes, especially if you filed by mail, and have not received a refund due you, it’s because, thanks to COVID-19, the IRS is way behind on things. “I’ve had people who filed by mail in February and finally came to us,” says Mount. “We submitted their forms electronically and they had their refund within 10 days.”
- If you’re still not ready to file, you can file Form 4868 for an automatic extension until Oct. 15. Mount says it’s better to file the form electronically.
- If you never received a stimulus check and are due one, you can get it when you file taxes in 2021. “The IRS has an ‘opening date’ every year,” says Mount. “It’s the day they start accepting tax filings, usually late in January. You can file as soon as they open.”
- Some people may be eligible for more stimulus funds that they can file for in 2021. “We’ve had cases where a grandparent on Social Security is raising a grandchild,” Mount says. “They got their automatic $1,200 stimulus check deposited into their account but not the extra $500 for the child.”
To learn more about filing taxes this year, visit https://www.irs.gov.
L&L Tax Prep is located at 90 Stuart Rd., Fort Oglethorpe Phone: 706-841-0829