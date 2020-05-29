It will probably come as no surprise to anyone that visiting a city pool this year will be different from the past. Not only has COVID-19 impacted city pool use, so has construction and a tornado.
Ringgold City Pool
(Martha Denton Swimming Pool)
The Ringgold Pool will be open this year, but will be starting its season later than usual due to renovations, including work on the pool house and relining the 55-year-old pool with an epoxy coating that will add 20 years to its life. Officials say construction will probably take another two to three weeks.
While the pool’s hours will be consistent with the past, using the pool will be different in 2020. Only members will have access to the pool during regular hours and they must reserve space at least a day ahead of time, because the number of people allowed at the pool at one time will be limited based on social distancing guidelines.
Anyone, member or not, can rent the pool for a party based on pool availability. Evening hours, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., are reserved for party rentals. COVID-19 policies will apply to all use of the pool and may change based on circumstances and guidelines from state officials.
On May 27 the following was posted on the city pool's Facebook: "We are approximately 2 weeks from opening. ... The renovations are looking great! We will be practicing social distancing and following guide lines from the DPH, CDC and Governor Kemp. We will open initially for memberships 12-6 daily and private rentals 6-8 daily. Members will be allowed to make a reservation 1 day prior so we can control the number of guests coming in and being on property. We will start taking applications Mon-Fri 9-5... Thank you members for your input on this decision."
To keep up to date on pool hours and policies, visit https://www.facebook.com/ringgoldpool.
Fort Oglethorpe City Pool
(Arlene Crye Municipal Swimming Pool)
Fort Oglethorpe Parks and Recreation Director Chris Simpson says the opening of the city’s pool has been delayed because his department has been consumed with tornado clean-up.
“Pool prep takes about four to six weeks,” says Simpson. “We’re working on it now. We’re also still working out what our policies will be in light of COVID-19.”
Simpson and his department met on May 28 with other city staff and with the local department of health to hammer out pool guidelines to present to City Council for a vote.
Simpson says preparation of the 330,000-gallon pool involves draining and power-washing the pool, inspecting, cleaning and, where necessary, repairing or replacing lines, as well as getting the right balance of chemicals in the pool.
To keep up to date on pool hours and policies, visit https://fortogov.com.