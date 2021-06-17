The Catoosa Great White Sharks evened its record at 1-1 in the Chattanooga Area Swim League Red Division standings with a 392-373 win over the Chattanooga Golf and Country Club Wavemakers (0-1) in a virtual meet held jointly at each team's home pool this past Monday night.
Keeley Mountjoy and Helen Webb were the top point-scorers with 19 each for the Sharks. Zach Schurr added 17 and Isaac Berry finished with 16, while Tallulah Tweed, Julia Striker and Gunnar Corvin each had 15 points.
Joel Motter and Avary Kadetz aided the cause with 14 points apiece. Mariana Easley chipped in with 13. Wade Christopher and Everett Healey both picked up 12, while Tyler Braly rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10.
Up the road in Red Bank, the Fairyland Flash moved to 2-0 in the Red Division with a 500-306 win over the Gators (1-1) behind 19 points from Harrison Barnes, Ellie Taliaferro, Fances Bohner, Emerson Cole and Emmy Cole. Bella McBryar added 18, while a group of 17-point scorers featured Evie Stewart, Madeline Bond, Ben Bevill, Cully Wingfield, Kent Wingfield and Virginia Carr.
Adelaide Bond and Arianna Bond each added 16 points, while the rest of the top scorers for the Flash included Aubrey Cole (15), Wingfield Stribling (14), Vayda Mae Crisp and Carson Kaeser (13), Strib Stribling, Avery Ball and Ian Frakes (12), Ethan Bond (11), Josie Stribling (10.5) and Samuel Jackson (10).
Catoosa will be back in action tonight at Blue Division frontrunner Ooltewah, while Fairyland will host Calhoun Monday. Both meets begin at 5:30 p.m.