Area officials have been assessing the damage and making repairs after a severe storm system tore through North Georgia Easter night, April 12, and early the next morning.
The storm, which spawned high winds and heavy rain and washed away some roads, spawned an EF2 tornado in the Center Post community. The National Weather Service will officially determine whether the weather event in that community was a tornado. Walker County Fire Rescue personnel found damage to nearly two dozen residences during a preliminary damage assessment along a four-mile stretch that included Ramey Road, Halls Valley Road and Ga. 151, according to Joe Legge, county public relations director.
“The good news is there were not any reports of injuries,” said Chief Blake Hodge, who also serves as the county’s emergency management director. “In terms of personal property, we had a variety of levels of damage. During our assessment, we found dwellings with minor damage all the way up to total destruction.”
The storm wreaked the most damage in the south end of the county.
After the storm crews marked with signage and barricaded Lake Howard Road, Littlejohn Road, Jones Road, Andrews Lane, Pocket Road and West Cove Road due to the potential for the ground being eroded underneath the asphalt after flooding from the heavy rains, Legge said.
County officials currently have no timetable for when these roads will reopen because of the extensive repairs required, he explained.
County public works crews April 13 cleared downed trees, power lines and debris from roadways in the assessment area. Their focus shifted the next day to removing storm debris from the shoulders, so power providers have room to replace poles and lines, Legge said.
Public works crews are also removing storm debris in other parts of the county; there are more than 100 reports of trees blocking travel to some degree throughout the entire county, he reported.
In order to speed up the recovery process, power providers have been advised to reconnect customers who lost power due to downed lines without an inspection, Legee said. County planning, zoning and inspections staff will perform those inspections sometime following two weeks.
Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Georgia after the violent storms that birth additional twisters and killed eight people in Georgia, including one man in Bartow County and seven people at a mobile home park in Chatsworth.
The governor announced the new state of emergency would coexist with the statewide public health emergency he first declared in March and renewed this month related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp issued an executive order Monday, April 13, which said, “The responses by the state to this state of emergency for storm damage and the public health state of emergency should both proceed simultaneously, without one impeding the other."
The executive order, authorizing the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security Agency to bring all state resources to bear to respond to the affected areas and to aid recovery, will remain in effect until April 23 and suspended federal rules limiting the hours commercial truck drivers can be on the roads to prevent any disruptions in supplies of emergency supplies, fuel, food and other agricultural products, as well as storm debris removal.
The order also allows trucks to exceed the usual legal weight, height and length restrictions, subject to oversize permits issued by the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
Pete Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has offered the federal government’s assistance in the recovery, Kemp said.