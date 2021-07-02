In 1995 the World Friendship Flag project, promoting world friendship, began in Summerville. It was spearheaded by local art teacher John Turner, who also served as a Rotary Interact Club advisor. This special project went worldwide and attracted much attention through all forms of medias. It was even highlighted during the 1996 Olympics.
Turner has traveled with the Friendship Flag to many destinations promoting the project. Today, Summerville is now known as the "Friendship Capital of the World."
Summerville Main Street will host a Friendship Festival on Saturday, July 31, in Dowdy Park as a celebration of friendship, unity and hopes for world peace. The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature live music, food, craft vendors, a “Sister Cities in Friendship” Parade of Flags & Banners in the park, free children’s and friends activities, and more.
The week leading up to the festival will be celebrated as a “Week of Friendship,” inviting the local community and “Sister Friendship Communities” to perform acts of kindness. This week is the perfect opportunity is to let friends, whether near or far, know how much you care for and appreciate them. It’s the chance to reach out to old friends, new friends, and even those you see every day of the week, and do something that celebrates what your friendship means to you.
The week will culminate with the Friendship Festival in Dowdy Park, which is free to the public.
Interested vendors, civic groups, businesses or municipalities wishing to participate are encouraged to contact Summerville Main Street for registration. For more information contact slocklear@summervillega.org.