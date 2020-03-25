WKSY-TV (SKY 21 – Summerville) has announced the hiring of local native Dan Little as general manager. Little will assume his duties on April 2 and will be in charge of sales and day-to-day operations at WKSY (Channel 21).
Little, who was born and raised in Summerville, has been involved in sales and production at WKSY over the past eight years.
"I am very excited about this opportunity in our local broadcasting while serving our community," he said. "I believe SKY21 is a great place to work, and I think it has great potential."
Little, who earned a degree in chemistry at Jacksonville State University, was formerly the analytical chemist at Showa Inc. in Menlo.
In addition, WKSY will begin broadcasting Nuestra Vision on April 2 at noon. Nuestra Vision is a new Spanish language network that offers movies, news, live sports, special events and other content directly from Mexico. Nuestra Vision will be broadcast on Channel 21.8 and will include opportunities for businesses and governments in Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama to air commercials, public service announcements and other locally-produced programming.
Nuestra Vision joins WKSY-TV’s extensive lineup of channel offerings that include Retro TV, LAFF, GRIT, Court TV, Court TV Mystery, WATC (Atlanta), and THE WALK TV.
For more information, contact WKSY-TV at 706-857-2121.