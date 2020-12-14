Residents of a Catoosa County subdivision have asked commissioners to adopt their stormwater drains in order to help maintain the flow and upkeep of the drains.
During the Dec. 1 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, resident Courtney Bowers of Kailors Cove Circle addressed commissioners during the public appearances portion of the meeting and politely asked if the county would consider adopting the private drains.
Bowers represented her Homeowner’s Association (HOA) in Somerset Estates off Baggett Road.
“I’m here with Heather Burrows on behalf of Somerset Estates Homeowner’s Association,” Bowers said. “We’re a small neighborhood of 91 homes just off of Baggett Road. Our neighborhood, which was established in 2005, is made up of two roads -- Kailors Cove Circle and Rainwater Drive, with three homes that face Baggett Road.”
Bowers explained that a small HOA fee of $100 is collected from residents each year, which is used for the needs of the subdivision.
“These funds go toward the landscaping and maintenance of our entryway, as well as liability insurance and maintenance for our sidewalks and common property,” Bowers said.
Bowers says the county already adopted the roadways, but that the storm drains are another story.
“Over the past year, we’ve learned that our storm drains were not adopted by Catoosa County -- unlike our roadways, which were adopted by the county in 2008,” Bowers said. “The county has always been helpful with cleaning out our storm drains when there’s been a need to do so, and we would like to express our gratitude for that.”
Although the county has helped out with those storm drains when needed, Bowers said that it would really benefit the neighborhood if the county were to oversee those storm drains on a permanent basis.
“We’re here today to ask for your consideration on the adoption of our stormwater drains,” Bowers said. “We feel that this will ensure proper maintenance over the long term and avoid any drainage issues that may impact surrounding properties. We would just appreciate your time and consideration on that request.”
Like most requests that are presented during the public appearances portion of the meeting’s agenda, the board didn’t vote one way or another on whether to adopt the drains, but officials did say that they would take the time to process and evaluate the request.