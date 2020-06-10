The five-way Republican primary race for the Walker County Board of Commissioners District 4 seat will be decided in an Aug. 11 runoff between Robert A. Stultz and Alan Painter. District 4 includes the city of Lookout Mountain and ranges from the north end of the county to the south end.
Stultz snared 1,086 votes (35%) to Painter's 711 votes (23%). Daryl Massey, Mike Nowlin and Alan Slaven received 661, 368 and 273 votes, respectively. The results are unofficial results, pending counting of a few provisional ballots, according to the Walker County Board of Elections. No Democratic or third-party candidate qualified to run for the District 4 seat, so the winner of the runoff will not have opposition in the Nov. 3 general election.
“I would like to thank Alan Slaven, Mike Nowlin, and Daryl Massey for running ethical and clean campaigns. Each of these men ran hard campaigns and are well thought of in their communities, this is the sign of a true gentleman,” Stultz wrote on his Facebook page. “To Alan Painter I congratulate you on your success and being a gentleman throughout the campaign as well.”
Stultz said he has worked in Primary Care Medicine in the Northwest Georgia area for 25 years, servicing Walker County citizens in various clinical settings during his career as a physician assistant. He has provided healthcare and medical consulting services for several area municipalities and counties.
Working along with Sheriff Steve Wilson and Sheriff’s Office Maj. Mike Freeman, he provided a high level of care to the incarcerated while instituting cost-savings. He also served as deputy coroner of Walker County from 2018-19.
Stultz identified as priorities economic growth and business development, continuing the county's agricultural heritage and growth, improving infrastructure, improving access to high quality healthcare in the community, decreasing illicit drug activity and supporting law enforcement.
A semi-retired software architect, Painter said he believes in public service over politics on his campaign website.
“As a former chairman of the Walker County GOP, my conservative values are deep rooted,” according to his website. “I will always stand ready for the protection of an unborn child, and I will be a strong defender of the 2nd amendment.”
His platform included using his project management expertise to drive county government costs lower, to protect farmers and agribusiness by being “a loud voice for strong right to farm laws,” to restripe roads to increase safety for motorists and to work with state agencies towards upgrading the stop signs with red LEDs at the intersection of Highways 341 and 193 and to hold community meetings to gain input for other locations.
Painter did not respond immediately to an email June 10 for comment.
Massey
“To all my supporters I am humbled by this experience, and I truly appreciate all the citizens who supported me through this process,” Massey said after the election. “To my volunteers, you all are amazing people who will be my friends for life. Thank you all so much for your tireless efforts.
“This (campaign) has been one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “I have built some outstanding relationships, and I am impressed even more than ever before with the people of Walker County.”
Massey thanked Stultz and Painter for their clean and professional campaigns, congratulated them earning enough votes to make it into the runoff and wished them luck.
Massey said he has more than 40 years of business experience, with leadership and management responsibilities for multi-million dollar operations, as well as owns and operates a cattle farm on Lookout Mountain.
Concerns and goals he expressed included improving communication for District 4 residents, creating share groups/relationships with other counties to identify best practices to improve county operations and efficiencies, continuing to work toward balancing the budget, growing new business to bring in additional tax revenue for the county and continuing to support and review fire, police and emergency protection services.
Massey also shared his goal to build “collaborative and cooperative relationships with all board members by creating a four-year plan to track all decisions” made during their terms of office.
Nowlin
Nowlin said he thanks his supporters, congratulates the winners in the race and wants to tell everyone “God bless.”
He drives a truck for a living and has logged 3.6 million safe miles during his career, he said. Before trucking, he worked in road building and construction for a decade.
“My concerns for our county are roads, growth and taxes,” he said during the campaign. “I feel we could have better judgment in these areas and more. I want to be a voice for our district and their concerns, also for farmers and their concerns.
“If elected I will do that. I will work with the board to make the best choices for our next generations and our county.”
Throughout his campaign, he emphasized he is a born-again Christian and a conservative; he is pro-growth, pro-gun and pro-life. He does not want his children and grandchildren to have to go somewhere else for jobs or a place to live, he said.
Slaven
“In a million years I would not have thought the results would be what they are. I have searched for answers but I come up empty,” Slaven wrote on his Facebook page, acknowledging he is disappointed but not discouraged by the election results.
“I am very disappointed for I had great visions for District 4. I will continue to pray for our leaders in our county government. I have developed great friendships with so many in this race and I pray the friendship continues.”
He appreciated the support and votes he received, he said.
Slaven's work experience included a 33-year career with PepsiCo, where he held positions in sales management and customer relations management, and as an independent account owner, he doubled the profits and revenues within five years and then sold the business.
“If I am elected to District 4 commissioner, I don’t want to be a politician,” he said during the campaign. “I want to be a leader of the community. I want ideas and suggestions. I want to work together. I want to be part of the community.”